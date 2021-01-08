STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Akhila Priya’s absconding hubby has a criminal past, say police

As per a remand report, Bhargav Ram is a habitual offender and may harm the victims’ kin

Published: 08th January 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya, wearing face mask, being taken to a Magistrate’s residence in West Marredpally, Secunderabad on Wednesday.

Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya, wearing face mask, being taken to a Magistrate’s residence in West Marredpally, Secunderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police officials have stated that former Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya’s husband Bhargav Ram has a “criminal past” and played a key role in the Bowenpally kidnap case. In the remand report submitted to the court, they said Akhila Priya and Bhargav plotted the abduction of brothers Katikaneni Naveen, Praveen and Suneel following a dispute over the ownership of 25 acres of land in Survey No.80 of Hafeezpet, Rangareddy district. 

In the report, police said Praveen had purchased the land in 2016. But accused No. 2 in the case, A V Subba Reddy and Accused No.1 Akhila Priya, her husband Bhargav Ram, A3, claimed ownership. Bhargav Ram is still absconding.

Praveen paid an undisclosed sum to Subba Reddy who also represented Akhila Priya and her husband, to resolve the issue, police said. But when there was a steep rise in the land price, Akhila Priya and Bhargav Ram pressurised Praveen to pay more. Subsequently, they encroached the property. A case had been registered in this regard by Miyapur police in 2020. 

On Wednesday, Akhila Priya and Bhargav Ram sent henchmen to kidnap the three brothers in order to extract more money. After their signatures were taken, the siblings were abandoned near Bandlaguda Jagir.

Police said that the accused were bent on harming their victims physically or financially. “Akhila Priya’s husband Bhargav Ram is a habitual offender who is now at large. If the accused is not arrested, he would commit more crimes. The victims’ family would be placed in further danger,” the report stated. 

Subba Reddy’s role
TDP sources reveal that the late Bhuma Nagi Reddy had placed some of his land and properties under close associate A V Subba Reddy’s care. But after Nagi Reddy’s death, Subba Reddy claimed all the properties as his own and sold 26 acres to K Praveen. A few months ago, Mounika, Akhila Priya’s sister, met Praveen’s family members. Later, Akhila Priya and her husband hatched the kidnap plan, police said
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhila Priya Bhargav Ram
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Expert flags Covishield’s neuro-inflammatory risk, efficacy against new strains
Pfizer-Biontech vaccine(Photo | AFP)
Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against COVID-19 variants from UK, South Africa
Representational Image. (File Photo)
IAF, airlines to be roped in for COVID-19 vaccine transport across India
Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt’s move to scrap Planning Commission was a blunder: Pranab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp