ESI doctor kills self due to family issues

In a shocking incident, a doctor allegedly killed himself by consuming pesticide, at his residence in Vidya Nagar, Sangareddy town, on Thursday.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: In a shocking incident, a doctor allegedly killed himself by consuming pesticide, at his residence in Vidya Nagar, Sangareddy town, on Thursday.The deceased person has been identified as Dr Amar Babu, 35, a renowned paediatrician who hailed from Kasyram vilage in Patancheru mandal. According to cops, Dr Amar Babu took the extreme step due to family issues. 

He got married to a person named Jyothirmai, belonging to Uppal in Hyderabad, around five years ago and had been working at the ESI Hospital in Ramachandrapuram since then. Though they led a happy life in the beginning, disputes started surfacing between the two soon. 

About five months ago, Jyothirmai left Dr Amar and went back to her parents’ house. It was around this time that Amar got infected by Covid, but recovered soon. Dr Amar was reportedly upset over his wife’s departure and had been depressed since then. This was the primary cause for the suicide. He is survived by his wife Jyothirmai and daughter. A case has been registered and the probe is underway.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

