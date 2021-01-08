KT Rama Rao demands revival of ITIR, writes to Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has requested the Central government to revive the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) or announce some other major programme to boost the growth of IT sector in Hyderabad.

In a letter to Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday, Rama Rao stated that hadn’t been any clear-cut policy on the ITIR since 2014. The then UPA government had selected Hyderabad and Bengaluru for the ITIR project in 2010. Three clusters were identified to set up the ITIR along 49,000 acres, Rama Rao said. An estimated `3,275 crore were to be spent on the same. The first phase was to be completed by 2018 with an investment of `165 crore and the second phase in 20 years.

“The State government has been in consultation with the Central government for funds for the first phase of ITIR. But, there is no response from the Centre. That is why the project has not kick-started yet,” Rama Rao said. “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has written several letters to the Centre on ITIR. There has been no response from the Centre in the last six years on such an important project,” he told the Union Minister.