RTC JAC leader fired for absence

HYDERABAD: TSRTC JAC leader, E Ashwathma Reddy has been served a notice for removal from service on Thursday. The RTC management has levelled a charge that Ashwathama Reddy was absent from work from December 6, 2019, to August 25, 2020, without sanction of leave from competent authority.

In response to the chargesheet, authorities claim that Reddy stated he had applied for leave due to ill-health, but they have not received any medical report or evidence for the same. The copy of the show-cause notice to Reddy, read, “In your explanation to the charge, you have stated that you have applied for leave due to ill-health. But you have not submitted any valid medical certificate in support of the same. You have admitted that you are aware of rejection of your leave applications. You were specifically informed through letter dated 10.08.2020 that your request for sanction of leave from 06.05.2020 to 05.11.2020 was not accepted.”

“You were informed that leave is not a right as per the Regulations of the Corporation and you were advised to report for duty. You were also informed that if you fail to report for duty it will be treated as unauthorised absence,” the notice said.