Praja Sankshema Pragathi Yatra launched in Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: IN a bid to spread awareness among the people on various welfare and developmental programmes implemented by the TRS government, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar launched ‘Praja Sankshema Pragathi Yatra’ in Warangal city on Friday. As part of the yatra, he interacted with the local residents.

While addressing the media, Vinay Bhaskar mentioned that Telangana has introduced several welfare schemes, which has helped the State become a role model to its counterparts across the country.

Meanwhile, he directed the party cadre to gear up for the ensuing elections to Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) and teach the Opposition parties a befitting lesson. He also mentioned that the pink party leaders are ready for an open debate on development works carried out in Warangal.