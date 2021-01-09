Secunderabad court reserves order in Akhila’s bail petition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Secunderabad court, on Friday, reserved its order in the bail petition filed by former Andhra Pradesh minister Bhuma Akhila Priya, who was arrested in the Bowenpally kidnapping case, to Monday. The court also reserved its judgment in the custody petition filed by the police. Besides that, the court directed the prison authorities to submit a report informing the health status of Akhila Priya, who is the prime accused in the case.

On Friday, the police filed a counter-affidavit before the court, strongly opposing the grant of bail to the prima accused. The police said that as the accused was very influential, both politically and financially, there was scope of threatening witnesses and resorting to more crimes, if she was given bail.

Meanwhile, the counsel for Akhila Priya told the court that his client was suffering from health issues, in addition to receiving injuries when she fell on the jail premises. He urged the court to direct the authorities concerned to move her to a hospital for better treatment.

After hearing the police and the counsel, the court directed the prison authorities to submit a report informing it about the health condition of the petitioner accused and posted the case to Monday for further hearing.