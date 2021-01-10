Cattle hostel: A home away from home for Siddipet farmers' livestocks

P Krishna By

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated Telangana’s first ‘cattle hostel’ at Ponnala village in Siddipet on Saturday.

The objective of the hostel is to keep all the cattle owned by farmers in nearby villages in one place, and thereby improve the owners’ economic condition, boost sanitation and create a pleasant environment for residents and visitors.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted his compliments to Harish Rao on the new initiative on Saturday.

At present, 30 dairy buffaloes are housed in the hostel with the financial assistance of the SC Corporation, in addition to 27 buffaloes funded by Sreenidhi Bank, under the supervision of Rural Development Corporation.

Harish Rao is the brain behind the cattle hostel initiative. In December 2019, the Minister had directed the officials concerned to build the hostel at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore.

Of this, Rs 1 crore was sanctioned as NREGS funds, while the other Rs 1 crore was donated by GMR, Kaveri Seeds, Mahindra & Mahindra, Pheonin, Gland Pharma, Divis Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma Laboratories and Vijaya Dairy, as part of their CSR activity.

Around 10 sheds have been constructed in the hostel, and arrangements have been made for the accommodation of 160 cattle and another 160 calves.

The hostel caters to cattle from Ponnala, Ibrahimpur, Jakkapur Narmetta, Gatla Malyala, Irkode and Mittapalli villages. Chaff-cutting sheds, veterinary clinic, meeting hall for farmers, storerooms, security room, milk collection centre, and other amenities are available on the premises.

The Bala Vikas Social Service Society has taken up the responsibility of the hostel’s day-to-day management.

Arrangements have also been made to provide financial assistance to members of women’s associations through Sreenidhi Bank for the purchase of graded Murra buffaloes for the commune.

Officials said that each buffalo would give 8 to 10 litres of milk per day.

They also said they would provide loans to groups if they were interested in purchasing Jersey cows, which gives 14 to 16 litres of milk every day.

Steps are underway to set up cattle hostels in other parts of the district as well.