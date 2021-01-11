STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Mallanna Sagar will be ready by next Komuravelly Jatara: Telangana Minister

Ministers Harish Rao, Malla Reddy visit Mallanna temple and offer pattu vastralu to deity

Published: 11th January 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister T Harish Rao performs a special puja at the Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Komuravelly on Sunday.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao performs a special puja at the Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Komuravelly on Sunday.

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Stating that the construction of Mallanna Sagar project will be completed by next Komuravelly Jatara, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Sunday that the government will bring Godavari water to Mallanna temple as well.

“With Ranganayaka Sagar in the north and Kondapochamma in the south, the State government will bring Godavari water to Mallanna temple situated in the middle of Telangana. The construction of Mallanna Sagar will be completed by this time next year, after which Komuravelly will also start receiving Godavari water in abundance,” the Minister said.

He made these statements while speaking to the media after visiting Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, popularly known as the Mallanna temple, at Komuravelly on the occasion of Kalyana Mahotsvam on Sunday. During the visit, Harish Rao and Labour Minister Chamakura Malla Reddy, on behalf of the government, offered pattu vastralu and mutyala talambralu to the deity.

Scores of devotees thronged the temple to witness the annual Kalyana Mahotsvam, anticipating which the temple authorities had taken all necessary steps to control the crowd.The Kalayanam was performed under the supervision of Siddhaguru Manikanta Siva Charyulu, a Brihanmathadhishu from Maharashtra.

While the Finance Minister presented `1,01,116 to Lord Mallikarjuna, as part of Kanyadanam, Ch Malla Reddy presented `1,01,116 to Medalamma and Ketalamma, the presiding deities and consorts of Mallikarjuna Swamy, on behalf of the Lord. Speaking to the media, Harish pointed out that it was because of the blessings of Lord Mallikarjuna that the State government could successfully carry out all development works. “All projects that we initiated have been named after Gods, which is exactly why we could expedite their works at a brisk pace and without any hassles,” he added.Meanwhile, in light of the ongoing pandemic, the temple authorities have banned entry to those devotees not wearing masks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallanna Sagar project Telangana
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp