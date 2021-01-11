Mallanna Sagar will be ready by next Komuravelly Jatara: Telangana Minister

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Stating that the construction of Mallanna Sagar project will be completed by next Komuravelly Jatara, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Sunday that the government will bring Godavari water to Mallanna temple as well.

“With Ranganayaka Sagar in the north and Kondapochamma in the south, the State government will bring Godavari water to Mallanna temple situated in the middle of Telangana. The construction of Mallanna Sagar will be completed by this time next year, after which Komuravelly will also start receiving Godavari water in abundance,” the Minister said.

He made these statements while speaking to the media after visiting Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, popularly known as the Mallanna temple, at Komuravelly on the occasion of Kalyana Mahotsvam on Sunday. During the visit, Harish Rao and Labour Minister Chamakura Malla Reddy, on behalf of the government, offered pattu vastralu and mutyala talambralu to the deity.

Scores of devotees thronged the temple to witness the annual Kalyana Mahotsvam, anticipating which the temple authorities had taken all necessary steps to control the crowd.The Kalayanam was performed under the supervision of Siddhaguru Manikanta Siva Charyulu, a Brihanmathadhishu from Maharashtra.

While the Finance Minister presented `1,01,116 to Lord Mallikarjuna, as part of Kanyadanam, Ch Malla Reddy presented `1,01,116 to Medalamma and Ketalamma, the presiding deities and consorts of Mallikarjuna Swamy, on behalf of the Lord. Speaking to the media, Harish pointed out that it was because of the blessings of Lord Mallikarjuna that the State government could successfully carry out all development works. “All projects that we initiated have been named after Gods, which is exactly why we could expedite their works at a brisk pace and without any hassles,” he added.Meanwhile, in light of the ongoing pandemic, the temple authorities have banned entry to those devotees not wearing masks.