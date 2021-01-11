STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao to lay stone for Sitamma Sagar dam

They also inspected the Baswapur reservoir in Yadadri-Bhavanagiri district and directed the officials to complete its works by July 31.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

KHAMMAM/ MULUGU/ YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: Smita Sabharwal, Secretary to the Chief Minister, and Principal Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar visited the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project in Khammam on Sunday and inspected the progress of works. Speaking to the media, Rajat Kumar said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will soon lay foundation for the proposed Sitamma Sagar barrage and added that the construction of the project is likely to be completed by September, 2022. During the visit, Smita Sabharwal and Rajat Kumar also inspected Sita Rama project’s first phase pump house at BG Kothur and the site proposed for the Sitamma Sagar Project at Ammagaripalli. 

Meanwhile, Smita Sabharwal and Rajat Kumar also visited Mulugu district on Sunday and took stock of the progress of Sammakka barrage (Tupalulagudem barrage).They also inspected the Baswapur reservoir in Yadadri-Bhavanagiri district and directed the officials to complete its works by July 31.

