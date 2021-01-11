STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Realtors see juicy opportunity in affordable housing

Realtors, who were dependent on the IT revolution, are now planning on riding the crest of the manufacturing revolution.

Published: 11th January 2021 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

real estate, apartments, buildings

Image used for representational purpose only

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Riding the industrial recovery wave spearheaded by manufacturing and warehousing units in Telangana, realtors in Hyderabad are looking forward to investing in affordable housing. The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) members, in their recent field visits, have identified four industry-heavy spots — E-City, Sultanpur Medical Park, Genome Valley and Shamshabad — and requested the State government for a plan of action to allot land for affordable residential projects. 

Realtors, who were dependent on the IT revolution, are now planning on riding the crest of the manufacturing revolution. In addition to this, with e-commerce booming during the pandemic, warehousing and packaging industries have also grown, offering a juicy opportunity.V Rajashekhar Reddy, general secretary of CREDAI, said the members recently met Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan in this regard. 

“We discussed setting up an exclusive construction material industrial park. Jayesh Ranjan suggested that we visit some places to have an on-the-ground idea before taking the proposal further. We have also spoken to him about the possibility of land allotment for affordable housing as these areas will attract employment in thousands in the next couple of years,” said Rajashekhar Reddy, general secretary of CREDAI. 

“Welspun, one of the largest manufacturing investors at Chandavally, has already hired 2,500 people, of which 50 per cent are from the State and the others from different parts of the country. Radiant Technologies, too, has around 2,000 people working for them and only 15 per cent are localities. These rising numbers of employees will require housing and office spaces. However, commercial space investment is something that we are not yet sure will benefit us,” he said.

Explaining the need of a construction material industrial park, he further added that, “In our construction industry, we require over 250 kinds of materials. If we explore the possibility of setting up some units, it will definitely help in minimising the time and transit cost. Moreover, it creates local employment.”

‘Housing units will help create local employment’

Explaining the need for a construction material industrial park, CREDAI general secretary V Rajashekhar Reddy said: “In our construction industry, we require over 250 kinds of materials. If we explore the possibility of setting up some units, it will help minimise the time and transit cost. It also creates local employment. Tiles, doors, windows, electrical components, plumbing material and so on, are the products.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana affordable housing real estate
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp