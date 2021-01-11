TRS MLC Kavitha tours Bodhan town, takes stock of development works

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: TRS leader and Nizamabad MLC K Kavitha toured Bodhan town in Nizamabad district on Sunday. Kavitha’s tour of the town drew attention as she was the first prominent TRS leader to visit Bodhan after BJP recently organised a mammoth rally with party State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh and local MP D Arvind, wherein they declared that the saffron party will dethrone the pink government in the next Assembly polls.

Speaking on the occasion, Kavitha said that the TRS government is very close to the hearts of people and promised to resolve all issues being faced by them.During the visit, she interacted with toll gate staff at Indalwai. She also spoke to several commuters at the toll gate. Later in the day, she visited Yedapally and garlanded the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. During her tour, she visited Pegadapally village and Bodhan Rudra function hall and took a look at the exhibits at Rangoli competitions.

During her interaction with the participants, Kavitha said that Rangoli competitions reflect culture and spirituality. Later in the day, the MLC tweeted pictures of the Rangoli competitions at Bodhan and said: “Stumbled upon these beautiful Rangoli’s that were made by some vibrant participants at the Rangoli making competition in Bodhan.”