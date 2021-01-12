STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Telangana receives 3.64 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine

"This is a historic day for mankind as in a record time of 10 months, a vaccine is ready. We thank the researchers and scientists who worked on this," said Dr GS Rao, Director of Public Health

Published: 12th January 2021

These vials will be transported to various Regional Vaccine Centres from Tuesday evening onwards (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana received 3.64 lakh doses of Oxford-Astrazeneca's Covishield vaccine on Tuesday. The vials arrived from the RGIA airport which received the consignment from Pune at around 11:30 am. They were sent for storage at the state vaccine centre after prayers were offered by representatives of various religions.

"This is a historic day for mankind as in a record time of 10 months, a vaccine is ready. We thank the researchers and scientists who worked on this," said Dr GS Rao, Director of Public Health of Telangana.

These vials along with Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will be administered to healthcare workers on 16th January. Bharat Biotech, the Hyderabad based vaccine maker, will supply nearly 20k doses. "We are very proud and happy to receive the vaccine from Bharat Biotech as this was made on Telangana soil. Both the vaccines will be administered to healthcare workers in Telangana," said Director of Public Health, Dr G Srinivas Rao.

These vials will be transported to various Regional Vaccine Centres from Tuesday evening onwards. It will eventually be sent to various cold chain points. On Saturday, nearly 139 sites will be vaccinating 13,900 individuals. Post that, from Monday, around 1200 sites will deploy the vaccine programme. The vaccine regime will be organised on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, informed the Director of Public Health.

