STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Singareni opencast mine spells danger for Ramappa Temple in Telangana

This proposed mine, and its various blasting and other similar activities at the site may cause damage to the structure

Published: 12th January 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Singareni_opencast

​As per sources in the Archaeological Survey of India, the SCCL had applied for an NOC for the project but the ASI headquarters sought further clarifications.

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as Ramappa Temple awaits UNESCO’s decision on the World Heritage Site nomination, there may be a bigger concern regarding the safety of the archaeological structure due to the location of the upcoming kakatiya khani (KTK) Opencast III of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). 

The temple lies within the buffer zone (10km of project area) of KTK Opencast III at a specific distance of around 5.7 km.

This proposed mine, and its various blasting and other similar activities at the site may cause damage to the structure. As per officials, scientific studies will be taken up to determine the impact of such activities on the temple. 

The concerns regarding the presence of this archaeologically important structure was first highlighted in the Environmental Impact Assessment/Environmental Management Plan prepared by the Hyderabad-based Environment Protection Training and Research Institute for the SCCL.

Impact on Ramappa Temple to  be assessed

The report says, “As Ramappa Temple is located in the buffer zone of the project, scientific studies will be conducted through a reputed institute to assess the impact of proposed project and the suggestions given for safe blasting practices will be implemented in the project. A no objection certificate (NOC) will also have to be obtained from Archaeological Survey of India prior to commencement of mining operations.” 

​As per sources in the Archaeological Survey of India, the SCCL had applied for an NOC for the project but the ASI headquarters sought further clarifications.

“They have been asked to do controlled blasts in the opencast mine to observe if the seismic activity reaches Ramappa Temple,” an official said. Confirming the same, an SCCL official told Express, “We have asked the National Environmental Engineering Institute to do an ‘impact study’ but till now they have not inspected the site. Based on the report, whenever it is completed, we will submit it to the ASI.” 

As of now, the SCCL is operating four underground mines and two opencast (KTK OC Sector 1 and KTC OC-2) projects. The coal reserves of KTK OC Sector I exhausted by 2018-2019. The life of the KTK OC 2 project is only 15 years. The need for the proposed KTK Opencast III comes because of this, and also to fulfil the supply to 1100 MW Kakatiya Thermal Plant of TS Genco.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UNESCO Ramappa Temple
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp