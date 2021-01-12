Singareni opencast mine spells danger for Ramappa Temple in Telangana

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as Ramappa Temple awaits UNESCO’s decision on the World Heritage Site nomination, there may be a bigger concern regarding the safety of the archaeological structure due to the location of the upcoming kakatiya khani (KTK) Opencast III of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

The temple lies within the buffer zone (10km of project area) of KTK Opencast III at a specific distance of around 5.7 km.

This proposed mine, and its various blasting and other similar activities at the site may cause damage to the structure. As per officials, scientific studies will be taken up to determine the impact of such activities on the temple.

The concerns regarding the presence of this archaeologically important structure was first highlighted in the Environmental Impact Assessment/Environmental Management Plan prepared by the Hyderabad-based Environment Protection Training and Research Institute for the SCCL.

Impact on Ramappa Temple to be assessed

The report says, “As Ramappa Temple is located in the buffer zone of the project, scientific studies will be conducted through a reputed institute to assess the impact of proposed project and the suggestions given for safe blasting practices will be implemented in the project. A no objection certificate (NOC) will also have to be obtained from Archaeological Survey of India prior to commencement of mining operations.”

​As per sources in the Archaeological Survey of India, the SCCL had applied for an NOC for the project but the ASI headquarters sought further clarifications.

“They have been asked to do controlled blasts in the opencast mine to observe if the seismic activity reaches Ramappa Temple,” an official said. Confirming the same, an SCCL official told Express, “We have asked the National Environmental Engineering Institute to do an ‘impact study’ but till now they have not inspected the site. Based on the report, whenever it is completed, we will submit it to the ASI.”

As of now, the SCCL is operating four underground mines and two opencast (KTK OC Sector 1 and KTC OC-2) projects. The coal reserves of KTK OC Sector I exhausted by 2018-2019. The life of the KTK OC 2 project is only 15 years. The need for the proposed KTK Opencast III comes because of this, and also to fulfil the supply to 1100 MW Kakatiya Thermal Plant of TS Genco.