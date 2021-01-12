STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana alters purchase, distribution rules for drugs after Insurance Medical Services scam

pills, medicines

Telangana has now adopted a decentralised system for purchasing and distributing drugs. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the light of the irregularities in the Insurance Medical Services (IMS) scam, the Telangana government issued a GO on Monday amending existing rules for purchase and distribution of drugs. It has revised provisions for obtaining medical indents and distributing drugs for the IM S Department specified in GO No. 51 dated April 4, 2012.

The State has now adopted a decentralised system for purchasing and distributing drugs. The amended GO empowers medical superintendents and in-charges of nodal centres for drugs distribution to obtain indents directly from the incharge medical officers of dispensaries attached to their nodal centres and respective hospitals. Earlier, these responsibilities were vested with the IMS Director.

In addition, the state government has directed the Director IMA to constitute a Hospital Medicine Scrutinising Committee by the Medical Superintendents/ in-charges of Nodal Centres with Civil Surgeon Specialists of the respective hospital.

The Medical Superintendent will be the convenor of the committee so formed, which should meet in the month of January every year and to assess the requirement of drugs considering the last two years indents and utilisation. 

The same Hospital Medicine Scrutinizing Committee shall also certify all the indents received by the Medical Superintendent and in-charge of Nodal Cent re for drugs distribution, the GO read.

Audit committee

The state has mandated the formation of an audit committee comprising the Joint-Director as Chairman, one of the medical superintendents, an assistant director of stores, and administrative officer for payment of bills

