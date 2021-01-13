Hot air balloon pilots perform impressive stunts as national event kicks off in Mahbubnagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Wednesday inaugurated the National ParaMotor Championship and Sankranti airshow at Mahbubnagar.

The minister said that Mahbubnagar, which was once a backward district, will soon have India's first Aero Sports ParaMotor Adventure Training Centre in the district.

The championship, which will continue for the next five days at Mahbubnagar witnessed the participation of paramotor pilots from around 10 different states in the country.

The pilots performed impressive stunts with hot air balloons, and paragliding, leaving the audience astonished. The winners of this championship are eligible to participate in the International ParaMotor Championship to be held in Thailand.

Urging the people to make the championship a success, the minister said, “People should take advantage of the first-of-its-kind event that is happening in the state. More and more people, should enjoy aero-sport rides that are available at the Sankranti Airshow.”

He added that to change the face of Mahbubnagar, a lot of development work is being carried out.

Mahbubnagar District Collector S Venkata Rao added, “This Sankranti we have got a new gift and we are very happy about it.”