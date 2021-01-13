'Karimnagar Municipal Corporation funds misused', reveals RTI

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Funds allotted for clearing weeds and whitewashing walls of graveyards of Muslim community by the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) were misused, a response to an RTI reply has revealed.

Though the work has not been completed, bills have been raised and payments have been made. Work to clear the weeds has also not been done in many graveyards, but bills for the same have been raised by the contract agency. The RTI was filed by a social activist Mohammed Shabuddin, who informed mediapersons about it here on Tuesday.

MCK commissioner Vallur Kranthi has ordered a probe over the issue. “If any evidence is found over misuse of funds, strict action would be taken against the officers and staff responsible,” she said.