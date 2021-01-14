Bypoll: BC leaders seek TRS ticket for Nomula’s son

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: BC leaders of Nalgonda district met Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday and urged him to allot party ticket to late Nomula Narasimaiah’ son N Bhagat in the ensuing Nagarjunasagar byelection.

There were rumours that the TRS party leaders would give the ticket to someone not belonging to Narasimaiah’s family as sympathy vote technique did not work in Dubbaka byelection.

Yadav community had convened a meeting on December 27 and passed a resolution asking KCR to give the ticket to Narasimaiah’s family member. The Yadav community leaders also warned that if the ticket was given to anyone else that person would not be allowed to campaign in the constituency. The constituency has the highest number of BC voters, of which 50,000 are Yadavs.

Narasimaiah worked for the development of the constituency and his son also shares good relations with the people of various villages, they said.