Only govt health staff to get Covid vaccine jab on first day of drive

HYDERABAD: Safai karamcharis of Gandhi Hospital are most likely to be the first ones to receive the Covid-19 vaccine shots on January 16. Gandhi Hospital, the State’s nodal Covid-19 treatment centre, has led the battle against the virus. Health Minister Eatala Rajender will visit the hospital on the first day to boost the morale of healthcare workers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with officials at Gandhi Hospital and Narsingi PHC on January 16.

There has been a strategy shift by the Health Department in the vaccine administration. While earlier, at least 100 recipients were lined up for the jab at each of the 139 centres, it has now been decided that only 30 government healthcare workers will be vaccinated at each centre. Private healthcare workers will have to wait for their turn till the second round. “The move is deliberate because coordination would be easier for the health department and district officials. It is likely that the first week of vaccine drive will only be for government facilities to fully scale up in a familiar set-up,” said a senior health official.

On Day 2 of the drive (January 18), the number of centres will only increase marginally. There is likely to be 50 beneficiaries at each site. “We will scale up slowly to ensure a smooth rollout. The plan is dynamic. But it is quite likely that private hospitals will see vaccinations only after the first week of the rollout,” said the official.

Run-up to Jan 16

January 13- Vaccines shifted to regional centres in districts

January 14- SMS alerts will be sent out to beneficiaries via Co-WIN app

January 15- Vaccines to be sent to cold chain points (located in hospitals, PHCs)

Jan 16- Vaccine drive to be held from 9am to 4pm