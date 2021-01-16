STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Direct flight: Fly non-stop from mana Hyderabad to Windy City now

Now, those travelling to Chicago from Hyderabad don't have to wait for connecting flights in alien countries.

Published: 16th January 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Air India’s first-ever non-stop flight from Chicago lands at GMR Hyderabad International Airport at 1 am on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Now, those travelling to Chicago from Hyderabad don’t have to wait for connecting flights in alien countries. National carrier Air India’s maiden flight (AI 108) from Chicago landed in Hyderabad at 1 am on Friday with GMR Hyderabad International Airport officials welcoming the 237 passengers and 16 aircraft crew at the arrival lounge.   Later in the day, the same aircraft — a Boeing 777LR (AI 107) took off from Hyderabad to Chicago with 226 passengers and 16 aircraft crew at around 12.50 pm amidst much fanfare and a celebratory note at the airport. 

Senior officials from GMR Hyderabad International Airport, along with those from Air India and other airport stakeholders, were present at the terminal to see off the passengers and the flight crew. A warm welcome and reception was also given to arriving passengers, which included a cake cutting ceremony intermeshed with cultural events and photo opportunity with all sanitisation and social distancing protocols adhered to.

The AI-107 flight from Hyderabad to Chicago will operate every Friday, departing from Hyderabad at 1250 hrs (IST) and arriving in Chicago at 1805 hrs (CST/local US time) on the same day. The AI-108 flight from Chicago to Hyderabad will operate every Wednesday, leaving Chicago at 2130 hrs (CST/local US Time) and arriving in Hyderabad at 0140 hrs (IST). 

The flight will cover 13,293 km in 16 hours and 45 minutes while flying from Hyderabad to Chicago and it will take 15 hours and 40 minutes to cover the distance in the return direction.Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd, said: “This new non-stop route connecting Hyderabad and Chicago has been on our connectivity wish list for quite some time.”

Comments(1)

  • sri
    mana hyderabad? trying to ape namma Bangalore?
    14 hours ago reply
