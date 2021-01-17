STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID vaccination drive: Telangana gives it a 'shot', 92.2% beneficiaries immunised 

A total of 3,962 healthcare workers were immunised as against the target of 4,296. A sanitation staffer at Gandhi Hospital, S Kistamma, became the first person to get vaccinated in the State.

Published: 17th January 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

S Kistamma, a sanitation worker, gets the first vaccine shot at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Meeting  92.2 per cent of the target set for Covid-19 vaccinations, Day 1 of the pan-India vaccination drive proved a success in Telangana, as it passed off without any reports of adverse post-vaccination reactions.

According to the Directorate of Public Health, reactions to vaccination were reported only by 11 persons. These reactions were categorised as minor in nature. 

“Very minor reactions like pain in the arm, rashes and redness were reported at the vaccination point. Some people faced giddiness and sweating as well. This is common. In fact, there is a chance that some of them may catch cold or fever after a day or two. This occurs during all kinds of vaccinations,” said Dr GS Rao, Director of Public Health, Telangana.Dr Rao and Dr K Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education, further said that the State witnessed an encouraging participation of beneficiaries, and that it proved how people were eager to get themselves vaccinated. 

“While there were some refusals, a majority of the beneficiaries wanted to get the shot on another day, after getting to know how others responded to it. We will not force anybody, but we will definitely try to motivate them with scientific evidence. We can proudly say that the vaccine rollout has been successful, as by the end of day, more than 90 per cent beneficiaries embraced the drive,” added Dr Rao.

Dr Ramesh Reddy said, “I am 59 years old and I got myself vaccinated on Saturday. I want this to be an example for all healthcare workers. I feel much more confident now that I have taken the vaccine. Now, there is hope that the pandemic can be controlled.” 

Don’t let your guard down, advise docs

However, Dr Rao warned healthcare workers not to lower their guard against Covid-19 even if they were vaccinated. “For immunity against Covid-19 to develop, it will at least take 42 to 45 days. “After the first dose, the beneficiaries must take the booster shot 28 days later. Even after that, the body will need about 15 days to fully be ready to fight the virus. Therefore, all Covid-19 appropriate behaviour must followed until then,” Dr Rao added.

CoWIN app issues
While the State was able to pull off the massive vaccination drive, the mandate of using CoWIN app threw up obstacles posed network and server issues. The matter was raised by Health Minister Eatala Rajender in his interaction with Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan later in the day. The Health Minister said, “The software is not working in many centres. Despite that, we met 90% of the target.” As many as 13 districts of the State saw 100 per cent turnout. These include Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nirmal, Mahbubnagar and Warangal (U). 

3,962 targeted beneficiaries were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Day 1 of the inoculation drive in Telanagana          

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp