Hotel at Ranganayaka Sagar to be opened soon

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao asked officials to prepare a comprehensive project report to make the Ranganayaka Sagar project a popular tourist destination.

On Saturday, he formally inaugurated the Covid-19 vaccine distribution programme in the district headquarters. Later, he met district officials and asked them to complete pending projects in the district.

The Minister directed Manohar Rao, Managing Director of Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation, to prepare a project report on the Ranganayaka Sagar to convert it into a tourist destination. He also directed that the tourism hotel constructed at the project be made ready for inauguration by January end.

The Minister asked Collector P Venkatrama Reddy to prepare an action plan to distribute 2BHK houses as soon as possible to the poor people who have been residing for decades in Kalakunta Colony, Linga Reddy Palli Colony and Ponnala. Harish Rao said that so far 1,690 double bedroom houses had been distributed to beneficiaries of the total 2,460 houses constructed at KCR Nagar at Narsapur X roads.

Regarding the remaining houses, the Minister directed officials to prepare a list of the applications submitted by the people. He also suggested that people should be educates to keep KCR Nagar clean. Additional Collectors M Padmakar and Muzammil Khan were also present.