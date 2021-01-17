STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MoS G Kishan Reddy points at delay in train project in Telangana

The Union Minister said the State government had only released Rs 129 crore as against the State’s share of Rs 544.36 crore.

Published: 17th January 2021 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 08:11 AM

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy wrote to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao requesting him to release the State’s share towards extension works of Multi-Model Transport System (MMTS) train services, which has been pending for a long time.

Kishan Reddy said due to the delay caused by the State government, the project estimation cost had escalated to Rs 951 crore from Rs 816.55 crore.

He said the negligence of the State government, causing a delay of nearly six years, had increased the expenditure cost.

In view of increasing demand for MMTS transportation and increased vehicular traffic in the city, the Centre had initiated the second phase of MM TS six years ago at an estimated cost of Rs 816.55 crore.

As per the agreement, the State government had to pay a sum of Rs 544.36 crore to the Railways Department, the Secunderabad Parliamentarian said. In spite of this, the State government has only paid Rs 129 crore and is yet to pay Rs 414.14 crore, he added.

“Identifying the needs of the people, the Centre has spent Rs 789.28 crore which is more than its share. However, the works have stalled as the State government did not release its share,” Reddy said, adding that the State’s share had been increased to Rs 634 crore against the Railways’ share of Rs 317 crore.

“There is no chance of the second phase being completed unless the State government releases its share. In this context, please intervene into the matter to release the required funds at the earliest,” Reddy wrote. He also requested the Chief Minister to take personal interest over the extension of MM TS to Yadadri, stating that the State hadn’t released `75 crore to commence the works.

