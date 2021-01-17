Quraishi to Centre: Appoint ECs through collegium, hasten reforms

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the country’s democracy flawed, former Chief Election Commissioner of India Shahabuddin Yaqoob Quraishi, urged the government to expedite several pending electoral reforms such as the appointment of election commissioners through a collegium (and not by the government in power) and debar candidates who have serious crimes cases against them from contesting in elections.

Quraishi who was addressing a webinar ‘Celebrating Democracy’ on the birth anniversary of former Member of Parliament S Jaipal Reddy, said, “The fact that questions are being raised regarding the neturality and non-partisanship of Election Commission is a matter of great concern. Our appointment and removal system should be made foolproof.”

Quraishi, who was the 17th Chief Election Commissioner of India during the tenure of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, said that there were 15 electoral reforms pending with the Centre.

“Why are we not appointed by the collegium as many other great institutions follow? Even the CBI chief is appointed by collegium.” “While CBI is just a department of the government, the Election Commission is an independent institution. I was also benefitted when I was appointed by the Prime Minister of the day. But, I would have been equally happy if my appointment letter was also signed by the Chief of the Opposition party,” he added.

Quraishi also pointed out that protection from removal was only extended to the CEC. However, he appealed to the government that the same rights should be extended to two other ECs. “The other two commissioners feel like they are probationers. They are always looking over their shoulders like, Oh is the government happy with me?” R Dileep Reddy, former State Information Commissioner and a veteran journalist, said, even in ancient times the process of democracy was used for gathering of public opinion to deliver good governance. Anand Reddy, son of late S Jaipal Reddy, while delivering vote of thanks, said, “The trust was set up with the express purpose of promoting democratic values and ideals which my late father believed and practised.”