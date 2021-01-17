STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Quraishi to Centre: Appoint ECs through collegium, hasten reforms

Quraishi, who was the 17th Chief Election Commissioner of India during the tenure of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, said that there were 15 electoral reforms pending with the Centre.

Published: 17th January 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi (File | ENS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the country’s democracy flawed, former Chief Election Commissioner of India Shahabuddin Yaqoob Quraishi, urged the government to expedite several pending electoral reforms such as the appointment of election commissioners through a collegium (and not by the government in power) and debar candidates who have serious crimes cases against them from contesting in elections.

Quraishi who was addressing a webinar ‘Celebrating Democracy’ on the birth anniversary of former Member of Parliament S Jaipal Reddy, said, “The fact that questions are being raised regarding the neturality and non-partisanship of Election Commission is a matter of great concern. Our appointment and removal system should be made foolproof.”

Quraishi, who was the 17th Chief Election Commissioner of India during the tenure of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, said that there were 15 electoral reforms pending with the Centre.

“Why are we not appointed by the collegium as many other great institutions follow? Even the CBI chief is appointed by collegium.” “While CBI is just a department of the government, the Election Commission is an independent institution. I was also benefitted when I was appointed by the Prime Minister of the day. But, I would have been equally happy if my appointment letter was also signed by the Chief of the Opposition party,” he added.

Quraishi also pointed out that protection from removal was only extended to the CEC. However, he appealed to the government that the same rights should be extended to two other ECs. “The other two commissioners feel like they are probationers. They are always looking over their shoulders like, Oh is the government happy with me?” R Dileep Reddy, former State Information Commissioner and a veteran journalist, said, even in ancient times the process of democracy was used for gathering of public opinion to deliver good governance. Anand Reddy, son of late S Jaipal Reddy, while delivering vote of thanks, said, “The trust was set up with the express purpose of promoting democratic values and ideals which my late father believed and practised.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shahabuddin Yaqoob Quraishi Election commission reforms
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp