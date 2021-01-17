Telangana COVID vaccine centres not immune to political slugfest as BJP, TRS scuffle over flexis

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/ WARANGAL: While the entire State was busy with the massive Covid-19 vaccination rollout to inoculate the brave healthcare workers on Saturday, Karimnagar’s Thimmapur witnessed a scuffle between TRS and BJP cadre over flexis.

The flexis put up at the four vaccination centres in Thimmapur village had Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s image on them. Miffed over this, BJP leaders questioned why wasn’t Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image used on the banners.

Soon, Thimmapur mandal BJP in-charge Sugurthi Jagadeeshwara Chary, constituency in-charge Gaddam Nagaraju along with party activists staged a protest at the Thimmapur PHC. Meanwhile, they tore the flexis with KCR’s image, erected banners with PM Modi’s image on them and took a breather only after performing paalabishekam on the portrait.

In the meantime, tension prevailed at the vaccination centres in Warangal (Urban) district as well after the saffron party activists staged a protest over the same reason. The posters and banners erected had the images of only KCR and Ministers Eatala Rajender, Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod. Irked over this, the BJP cadre staged a protesting for not including the images of Prime Minister.