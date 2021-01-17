STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana COVID vaccine centres not immune to political slugfest as BJP, TRS scuffle over flexis

Soon, Thimmapur mandal BJP in-charge Sugurthi Jagadeeshwara Chary, constituency in-charge Gaddam Nagaraju along with party activists staged a protest at the Thimmapur PHC.

Published: 17th January 2021 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

BJP workers erect flexis with the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after vandalising the ones with only Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s image on them

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/ WARANGAL: While the entire State was busy with the massive Covid-19 vaccination rollout to inoculate the brave healthcare workers on Saturday, Karimnagar’s Thimmapur witnessed a scuffle between TRS and BJP cadre over flexis. 

The flexis put up at the four vaccination centres in Thimmapur village had Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s image on them. Miffed over this, BJP leaders questioned why wasn’t Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image used on the banners. 

Soon, Thimmapur mandal BJP in-charge Sugurthi Jagadeeshwara Chary, constituency in-charge Gaddam Nagaraju along with party activists staged a protest at the Thimmapur PHC. Meanwhile, they tore the flexis with KCR’s image, erected banners with PM Modi’s image on them and took a breather only after performing paalabishekam on the portrait.

In the meantime, tension prevailed at the vaccination centres in Warangal (Urban) district as well after the saffron party activists staged a protest over the same reason. The posters and banners erected had the images of only KCR and Ministers Eatala Rajender, Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod. Irked over this, the BJP cadre staged a protesting for not including the images of Prime Minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID vaccination centres Telangana TRS BJP
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp