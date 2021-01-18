184 additional vaccination centres in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The number of vaccination centres in Telangana, where thousands of healthcare workers will be immunised on Monday as part of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive, have been increased by 184. Additionally, 50 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each centre, against the target of 30, which was set on the first day of the inoculation drive on Saturday.

The State Health Department, on Sunday, released the list of district-wise number of vaccination sites. The total number of centres on Monday will be 324. With 50 people at each site, as many as 16,200 persons are set to get the jab.

In Hyderabad, the number of vaccination centres have been increased from 14 on Saturday to 42 on Monday. As for its neighbouring districts, in Medhcal, there has been no increase in the number of sites, in Rangareddy, the number of sites have been increased from nine to 14, Siddipet from three to 12, Medak from two to seven and Vikarabad from three to seven.