Hundreds form human chain in support of ryots in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hundreds of people, led by the workers of Congress and communist parties, members of civil society and students, formed a human chain in Khammam on Sunday, to express their solidarity with the protesting farmers in Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka slammed the State and Central governments over their “anti-farmer” policies and said that the Congress party would continue its fight until the farm laws were withdrawn.

“If the farm laws are not withdrawn, the farmers will be pushed into lurking dangers, and it will prove equally dangerous to the country’s constitution and democracy,” he observed. The Congress leader said that there were big corporate conglomerates behind the making of farm laws.

Taking potshots at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said: “We saw the TRS Ministers and Chief Minister’s son and daughter participating in Bharat Bandh. After that, the Chief Minister took a U-turn and announced that he will implement the farm laws in the State.”

While demanding that every grain produced by the farmers should be purchased at minimum support price (MSP), he also said that the government should ensure that IKP centres continue to function in villages.