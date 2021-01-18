Ponguleti blasts ‘leaders’ for attacking supporters

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, on Sunday, stirred a hornet’s nest by making oblique references to Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar while hitting out at “the leaders” who were persecuting his workers by having the police register cases against them.

Without naming Ajay Kumar, the former MP said that those who were in positions of power should not be under the delusion that they would continue to call the shots for ever, since in the shifting sands of politics those who are in power may lose it suddenly.

“If God does not want one to have a position of power, one would not get it, regardless of how much one tries. Similarly, if God wants one to get a position, one would get it, no matter how hard others work against it,” the TRS leader said.

Srinivasa Reddy, while addressing party workers at Vemsuru in erstwhile Khammam district, said that for him, serving people gave immense satisfaction. “There could be no better sinecure than being in the midst of people,” he said and added that he did not need anyone’s passport or permission to visit any area in the district.He also said that those who are trying to intimidate his workers would be sorry later, as what they are doing is unjust, as it is borne out of jealousy.

Ever since 2019 Lok Sabha elections, both Srinivasa Reddy and Ajay Kumar have not been seeing eye to eye. Reddy believes that Ajay Kumar, who belongs to a different caste, had played spoilt-sport and saw to it that TRS ticket went to Nama Nageswara Rao, who was till then in Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Srinivasa Reddy felt grieved over the fact that he was side-lined though he was the sitting Parliamentarian then.