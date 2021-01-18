Rainwater harvesting at Ramappa

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is planning to construct a rainwater harvesting system at the northeast corner of the Ramappa temple in Mulugu district. As part of the project, earthwork excavation has to be taken up, a basement with stone masonry has to be created, apart from pebbles, sand layers and other commodities needed for a functional rainwater harvesting system.

Ramappa Temple in Warangal is in the tentative list of UNESCO’s World Heritage Site nomination. The 20th session of the UNESCO’s World Heritage Site committee, which would take a decision on Ramappa Temple’s nomination, will take place in China in June or July this year. The meeting was delayed due to Covid-19.