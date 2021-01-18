Stray cases of adverse effects reported in Telangana on second day of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

By Express News Service

Stray cases of Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) were reported in Telangana on the second day of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The most severe case was that of a 29-year-old ANM worker Naveena who had been vaccinated on the inaugural day of the rollout on January 16. According to officials from Area Hospital Golconda, where she headed for treatment on Monday, she had been experiencing nausea and vomiting since the night of January 16.

“She came into Area Hospital Golconda as it was near her residence. The AEFI team here quickly administered her medicines and decided to shift her to the Gandhi Hospital for better treatment,” said Dr Fathima Kauser, Medical Officer in charge of vaccinations in Golconda Area Hospital.

At Gandhi Hospital, the superintendent Dr Raja Rao informed that she was admitted to the Acute Medical Center (AMC) on the 7th floor at 2 pm.

“The doctors on special duty from the AEFI committee have examined her. Her temperature is normal and her pulse, BP and oxygen saturation are normal as well without support. She is stable. We will do all necessary investigations and monitor her,” said a statement from Gandhi Hospital.

It may be recalled that on January 16 there were only 11 cases of AEFI reported from 3900-plus beneficiaries. State officials have maintained that there are over 370-plus ICU beds across 57 hospitals to tackle any AEFI complications that cannot be tackled at the vaccination site itself with basic medication.