STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Minister T Srinivas Yadav says sorry for his remarks on fishermen

Earlier in the day, Gangaputras staged a protest at RTC cross roads in Hyderabad demanding that Srinivas Yadav should be sacked from the cabinet.

Published: 18th January 2021 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Telangana minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav (Photo| talasani.in)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav on Sunday apologised to fishermen community for his comments that Mudirajus (a caste among backward classes) too have a right over fish tanks in the state.

Srinivasa Yadav, beating a hasty retreat, said: “I never intended to hurt the feelings of Gangaputras (fishermen). However, as my comments had hurt gangaputras I am withdrawing them. In fact I am always in the forefront when it comes to taking up any measure that ameliorated the BCs,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Gangaputras staged a protest at RTC cross roads in Hyderabad demanding that Srinivas Yadav should be sacked from the cabinet. At the demonstration, Gangaputra Association state president Mallaiah recalled CM K Chandrasekhar Rao reiterating that the right over fish tanks in the state rested only with Gangaputras.  The protest led to a traffic snarl at the intersection.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Minister T Srinivas Yadav
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp