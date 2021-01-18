Minister T Srinivas Yadav says sorry for his remarks on fishermen

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav on Sunday apologised to fishermen community for his comments that Mudirajus (a caste among backward classes) too have a right over fish tanks in the state.

Srinivasa Yadav, beating a hasty retreat, said: “I never intended to hurt the feelings of Gangaputras (fishermen). However, as my comments had hurt gangaputras I am withdrawing them. In fact I am always in the forefront when it comes to taking up any measure that ameliorated the BCs,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Gangaputras staged a protest at RTC cross roads in Hyderabad demanding that Srinivas Yadav should be sacked from the cabinet. At the demonstration, Gangaputra Association state president Mallaiah recalled CM K Chandrasekhar Rao reiterating that the right over fish tanks in the state rested only with Gangaputras. The protest led to a traffic snarl at the intersection.