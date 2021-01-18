TRS men unwilling to leave office despite losing in GHMC polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hitting out at the ruling TRS party, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, on Sunday, said that there is no difference between outgoing US President Donald Trump and TRS leaders as the both were unwilling to leave the office despite losing in the electoral battle. He was referring to the incidents of TRS corporators’ names being engraved in foundation stones even after their defeat in the recent GHMC elections.

Speaking at the BJP State Executive Committee meeting, Kishan Reddy alleged that the State government has resorted to all possible abuse of power during the GHMC elections. He also said that without an “alliance” with the AIMIM party, the TRS would have been limited to a single digit. He appealed the saffron party cadre to take inspiration from West Bengal State BJP unit as they are fighting against “suppression” by the incumbent government.

Earlier, in his inaugural address, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar slammed the State government stating that while the country is developing at a fast pace, the situation in the State is quite a contrast. He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been dividing people on the caste and communal lines. Alleging vindictive politics by TRS for exposing corruption, Sanjay said: “The TRS leaders are sending them to jails by booking them under false charges.”BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh alleged that the TRS government is “loot suit ka sarkar”. He said that the TRS government has been obstructing all the Central schemes.

Taking a jibe at the CM, Tarun Chugh said: “When the Chief Minister himself is absent from his duties, what ‘Bangaru Telangana’ he could make?” Claiming that only BJP can transform the State into a ‘Bangaru Telangana’, he directed the party’s karyakartas to take an oath to get rid of the corrupt government.

