STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS men unwilling to leave office despite losing in GHMC polls

Kishan asks BJP cadre to take inspiration from West Bengal unit and fight against suppression

Published: 18th January 2021 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Civic body polls, Polls, election, voting

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hitting out at the ruling TRS party, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, on Sunday, said that there is no difference between outgoing US President Donald Trump and TRS leaders as the both were unwilling to leave the office despite losing in the electoral battle. He was referring to the incidents of TRS corporators’ names being engraved in foundation stones even after their defeat in the recent GHMC elections. 

Speaking at the BJP State Executive Committee meeting, Kishan Reddy alleged that the State government has resorted to all possible abuse of power during the GHMC elections. He also said that without an “alliance” with the AIMIM party, the TRS would have been limited to a single digit. He appealed the saffron party cadre to take inspiration from West Bengal State BJP unit as they are fighting against “suppression” by the incumbent government. 

Earlier, in his inaugural address, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar slammed the State government stating that while the country is developing at a fast pace, the situation in the State is quite a contrast. He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been dividing people on the caste and communal lines. Alleging vindictive politics by TRS for exposing corruption, Sanjay said: “The TRS leaders are sending them to jails by booking them under false charges.”BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh alleged that the TRS government is “loot suit ka sarkar”. He said that the TRS government has been obstructing all the Central schemes.

Taking a jibe at the CM, Tarun Chugh said: “When the Chief Minister himself is absent from his duties, what ‘Bangaru Telangana’ he could make?” Claiming that only BJP can transform the State into a ‘Bangaru Telangana’, he directed the party’s karyakartas to take an oath to get rid of the corrupt government.

‘Country moving ahead, TS lagging’
BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar slammed the TRS government and said that while the country is developing at a fast pace, the situation in TS is quite a contrast.  Alleging vindictive politics by TRS, Sanjay said: “TRS leaders are even killing BJP karyakartas in road accidents for exposing sand mafia.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS TRS polls
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp