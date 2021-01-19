Mayoral polls: Telangana HC turns down plea for urgent hearing

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court, on Monday, rejected the plea of having an early hearing of the petition filed by former MLA E Anil Kumar challenging the legality and validity of making ex-officio members (MPs, MLAs and MLCs) as voters, in addition to elected ward members, for elections to the office of Mayor and Deputy Mayor for the corporation next month. Rejecting the plea of the senior counsel, the bench pointed out that the petitioner had come late to the court. While refusing to entertain the plea, the bench said it will hear the case when gets listed.