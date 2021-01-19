STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

PIL dismissed, Rs 50,000 fine imposed on petitioner by Telangana HC

The court will never accept such suppression of facts, the bench told the petitioner’s counsel.

Published: 19th January 2021 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Gavel, Court hammer, law

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

Sending a clear message to all petitioners that they will face consequences if they file misleading public interest litigations before the court, a division bench of the Telangana High Court, on Monday, dismissed the PIL filed by a sarpanch and imposed fine of Rs 50,000 on him for suppressing the facts that he was named in an FIR registered at Venkatapur police station in Mulug distirct. 

Why the petitioner should not be prosecuted for filing the present PIL by suppressing information which amounts to perjury and for taking the court for a ride? Even he has filed a sworn in affidavit stating that he was not involved in any civil or criminal case. The court will never accept such suppression of facts, the bench told the petitioner’s counsel.

The bench dismissed the petition filed by G Kumara Swamy, sarpanch of Laxmidevipet Gram Panchayat in Venkatapur mandal, seeking direction to the authorities concerned for registering an FIR against the Station House Officer of Venkatapur police station for allegedly harassing the poor villagers and for slapping cases against them regarding a land dispute in the village.

After perusing the contents of the affidavit, the bench termed the issue as a ‘private interest litigation’ and pulled up the petitioner’s counsel for filing a false public interest litigation. While declining the counsel’s repeated requests to pardon the petitioner, the bench directing the petitioner to deposit the fine within next two weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Telangana
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic shows a Covishield vaccine vial (Photo | Ashish Krishna, EPS)
UP health worker dies day after receiving COVID vaccine shot, officials say due to cardiac arrest
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp