Vaccination sites in Telangana struggle with CoWIN’s glitches

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Issues with the CoWIN software continue to plague vaccine sites in Telangana. On Monday, several vaccination sites had to resort to manual lists to verify beneficiaries as the app was taking time to load. The rollout was extended to nearly 355 vaccination sites from 139 across the State. An official from Hyderabad’s Fever Hospital said, “At our site, the app has been taking time to load, which is why we have prepared a list with identification numbers of each beneficiary and have been using the same for verification.”

An Asha worker receives the Covid vaccine at

Neredmet Government Hospital in

Hyderabad on Monday | VINAY MADAPU

Certain sites in Osmania General Hospital (OGH) struggled with the real-time updation of the beneficiaries’ status. “The issue will not come up now as we are acquainted with the beneficiaries and the daily target is also limited to 50.

The issue will come up when the daily target increases to 100 and the people we are vaccinating are not familiar to us,” said a health official from Hyderabad.

Healthcare workers in private hospitals and nursing homes will face more troubles as the vaccination site will continue to be a government PHC where the healthcare workers will not be familiar to them, making c r o s s - ve r i f i c a t i o n difficult.

“We are trying our best to make the system as full-proof as possible. We are noting down each vaccination status as taken or refusal on the list. Once all vaccinations are done, we attempt to log onto the site and update each entry,” added an official.