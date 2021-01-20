'Consider wearing helmet a duty': Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar
HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said on Tuesday that road safety should be a part of daily life and speed control alone could prevent accidents.
The Minister was the chief guest at the National Road Safety Awareness Programme organised by the Ministry of Transport.
He said, “One needs to be vigilant, wear a helmet and a seat belt as a matter of duty, not drive under the influence of alcohol and pay a fair price for minor mistakes.”
A driving school with international standards would soon come up in Sircilla.