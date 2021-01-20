'Consider wearing helmet a duty': Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said on Tuesday that road safety should be a part of daily life and speed control alone could prevent accidents.

​The Minister was the chief guest at the National Road Safety Awareness Programme organised by the Ministry of Transport.

He said, “One needs to be vigilant, wear a helmet and a seat belt as a matter of duty, not drive under the influence of alcohol and pay a fair price for minor mistakes.”

A driving school with international standards would soon come up in Sircilla.