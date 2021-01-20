STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Many TRS ministers and MLAs bat for KTR as next Chief Minister of Telangana

What was wrong if KTR was made Chief Minister, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav asked reporters in Hyderabad on Wednesday

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There is a growing acceptance among state ministers and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLAs that KT Rama Rao, Municipal and IT Minister and TRS working president, is a capable leader who can serve as the next Chief Minister.
 
What was wrong if KTR was made Chief Minister, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav asked reporters in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Yadav, however, hastened to add that Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao would take an apt decision at an appropriate time.
 
TRS MLA Shakeel Aamir Mohammed said in Bodhan that all the young MLAs in the ruling party were in favour of making KTR the next Chief Minister. If KTR was made CM, more development would take place in the state, Shakeel said. He went a step forward and wished that the next Assembly session should be held under the leadership of KTR. The Budget session of the Assembly is slated to be held in February/March.

Another TRS MLA Bajireddy Govardhan Reddy too expressed the wish on Wednesday that KTR should be made the next Chief Minister.

On Sunday, Health Minister E Rajender, in an interview to a vernacular TV channel, also mooted the possibility of KCR handing over the mantle to KTR.
 
Earlier, TRS MLA DS Redya Naik and State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy too spoke on similar lines. Gutha Sukhender Reddy described KTR as a good administrator. However, there is no official word from the TRS leadership on making KTR the next CM.

