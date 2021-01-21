STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTR will become Telangana Chief Minister 'very shortly', says Deputy Speaker Goud

Goud made these remarks in the presence of KT Rama Rao at a meeting of railway employees in Hyderabad on Thursday. However, KTR who addressed the employees later did not respond to the remarks.

Published: 21st January 2021 03:19 PM

TRS working president K T Rama Rao (File photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, Telangana Assembly Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud termed TRS working president KT Rama Rao as the "future Chief Minister of Telangana" and said he would take up the top post "very shortly".
 
Goud made these remarks in the presence of KT Rama Rao at a meeting of railway employees in Hyderabad on Thursday.
 
While concluding his speech, the Deputy Speaker said that very shortly KTR would become Chief Minister. "I am congratulating the future CM," Goud said. He also requested Rama Rao not to neglect the problems of railway employees once he became the CM.
 
However, KTR who addressed the railway employees later did not respond to the remarks made by the Deputy Speaker.  

Meanwhile, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula said in Karimnagar that KTR had all "qualifications' to become the Chief Minister. He, however, objected to the comments of BJP leaders on the "CM-KTR" talk.

"People gave us a clear mandate. The BJP has nothing to do with the Chief Minister candidate," Kamalakar said. He said that several international companies invested in Hyderabad because of the efforts of KTR in the last six years.

However, BJP leader NVSS Prabhakar said that KTR would go down in history as a "one year CM".

