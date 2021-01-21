STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana government wants oil palm in 8.14 lakh acres

​Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that 61,300 acres have so far been allocated to eight companies for the cultivation. 

Published: 21st January 2021 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Oil Field

The role of Oilfed would increase soon as government is expanding cultivation of oil palm. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the government has set a target to raise oil palm in 8.14 lakh acres in the next four years, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy directed the representatives of companies which were entrusted with the task to supervise oil palm cultivation in the state, to submit a detailed report horticulture officials.

He gave this direction while addressing a training camp on oil palm cultivation here on Wednesday. 

​Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that 61,300 acres have so far been allocated to eight companies for the cultivation. 

Meanwhile, he directed the representatives of the companies to cultivate oil palm as per the targets given to them. It is the responsibility of the companies to supply quality seeds to oil palm farmers, he added.

During the TS Oilfed Board meeting, Niranjan directed the officials to commence production of groundnut oil at Beechupally oil mill and Aswaraopet palm oil mill. 

The role of Oilfed would increase soon as government is expanding cultivation of oil palm, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singireddy Niranjan Reddy
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp