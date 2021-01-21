Telangana government wants oil palm in 8.14 lakh acres

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the government has set a target to raise oil palm in 8.14 lakh acres in the next four years, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy directed the representatives of companies which were entrusted with the task to supervise oil palm cultivation in the state, to submit a detailed report horticulture officials.

He gave this direction while addressing a training camp on oil palm cultivation here on Wednesday.

​Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that 61,300 acres have so far been allocated to eight companies for the cultivation.

Meanwhile, he directed the representatives of the companies to cultivate oil palm as per the targets given to them. It is the responsibility of the companies to supply quality seeds to oil palm farmers, he added.

During the TS Oilfed Board meeting, Niranjan directed the officials to commence production of groundnut oil at Beechupally oil mill and Aswaraopet palm oil mill.

The role of Oilfed would increase soon as government is expanding cultivation of oil palm, he said.