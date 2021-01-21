Telangana officials pulled up for razing compound wall

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finding fault with the Rangareddy district administration for demolishing a compound wall and servant quarters situated on the petitioners’ property without following due process of law, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday pulled up the authorities concerned for not implementing the order passed earlier by a single judge.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was dealing with an appeal filed by the state government against the order of a single judge who directed the authorities concerned to rebuild the compound wall and the structures demolished by them at the expense of the State government within six months.

The petitioners had approached the HC challenging the action of the Rangareddy Collector and revenue authorities in demolishing compound wall and servant quarters on the property belonging to them at Miyapur village in Serilingampally mandal.

They claimed that they had purchased the subject property and had also applied for GHMC permission. Meanwhile, the authorities contended that the petitioners had encroached the subject property, and that the petitioners’ plea was not maintainable as a land grabbing case was pending in the Rangareddy court.

The bench asked the government counsel as to how the writ appeal was maintainable since there was no fault with the order passed by the single judge. The bench posted the matter to March 17 for further hearing.