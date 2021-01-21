TRS corporator Gadwal Vijayalakshmi abuses Tahsildar, complaint lodged

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS corporator Gadwal Vijayalakshmi allegedly abused Shaikpet Tahsildar Srinivas Reddy when he said he had no time to attend to her work at his office.

The tahsildar was not allowed to step out of his office though he informed the corporator and her supporters, who blocked his way, that he had to attend court in connection with a case as part of his official duty.

Though the incident occurred on Tuesday, it came to light on Wednesday after Srinivas Reddy lodged a complaint with Banjara Hills police.

Vijayalakshmi, who was re-elected to the GHMC council in the recent polls, is daughter of TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao.

Vijayalakshmi also lodged a complaint against Tahsildar that he acted high-handedly when she went to him to represent the grievances of people. The Banjara Hills police said that they were inquiring into the allegations made in the two complaints.

According to police, Vijayalakshmi and her followers went to the Tahsildar’s office and picked up an argument with him. In the heat of argument, she used a few abusive words against him and warned him of dire consequences.

In his complaint, Srinivas Reddy said that he received a call from Vijayalakshmi in connection with the issuance of some certificates.

“When I told her that the VRO concerned has left the office and asked her to wait for some time, Vijayalakshmi and her followers rushed to his office and tried to barge into his room where he was having lunch,” he said.

Later, some more followers gathered at the place and started abusing the tahsildar. “The corporator obstructed me from doing my duty,” the tahasildar said in his complaint.