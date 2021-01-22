Andhra Pradesh, Telangana get 4 weeks to set up Police Complaints Authority, security panel

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana HC on Thursday granted four weeks’ time to both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments to comply with the orders passed earlier by it and the Supreme Court regarding the constitution of a State Security Commission (SSC) and a Police Complaints Authority (PCA). The panels are meant for the redressal of public grievances with respect to police action.

A division bench comprising CJ Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, is dealing with a suo motu contempt case against the AP and Telangana governments regarding non-constitution of SSC and PCA in their respective States.

On July 2, 2018, the then division bench had directed the Telangana government to constitute SSC and PCA at the State and district levels in two months. When the State failed to adhere to the court directions on the matter, the HC initiated suo motu contempt case against it. The bench, on Thursday, directed both the States to ensure that both SSC and PCA become functional within four weeks, and posted the matter to June 4.