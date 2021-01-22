STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Book cases against errant petrol bunks: FFGG to Controller of Legal Metrology Department

Citing the instance of Rangareddy district, FFDD secretary M Padmanabha Reddy noted that all 28 cases in the district ended up with compounding fines.

Petrol, Fuel

Image for representational purpose only. ( File/ EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pointing out that not even a single case was prosecuted for cheating customers in petrol bunks, the Forum For Good Governance (FFGG) on Thursday asked the Controller of Legal Metrology Department to book wrongdoers under serious sections of IPC.

Studying the data on how the management of petrol bunks,  which were cheating consumers by giving short quantities of fuel, are being punished, the Forum noticed that they were being let off by levying compounding fines. Citing the instance of Rangareddy district, FFDD secretary M Padmanabha Reddy noted that all 28 cases in the district ended up with compounding fines.He said as petrol bunk owners were with a criminal intension to cheat customers by tampering with seals with the knowledge of causing wrongful loss to the customers. 

