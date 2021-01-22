Seven Land Cruisers to be purchased for Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao convoy 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Intelligence Security Wing (ISW), the special security agency to provide security to political leaders and public representatives, is all set to purchase seven new SUVs of BS VI standard. Even as the ISW officials remained tight-lipped over the purchase of the SUVs, sources confirmed that the vehicles would be used for the Chief Minister’s convoy.

The ISW officials have reportedly been directed by the government to take cost estimates for the purchase of Toyota Land Cruisers. As many as seven Land Cruisers are to be purchased by the ISW. The seven-seater Land Cruisers are to be bullet-proof and the ISW officials would give specifications to change some of the seven-seaters to five-seaters. Each vehicle would have a capacity of 4,461 CC and cost `1.40 crore. “We will finalise the purchase of the new vehicles soon. Apart from the new vehicles, an automated camera mounted vehicle and automated weapon mounted vehicle along with ambulance and fire tenders would follow the convoy,” officials said.