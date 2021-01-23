STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

'Expedite works on railway lines': Finance Minister T Harish Rao tells officials

​It may be mentioned here that the government had previously released a total of around Rs 300 crore for acquiring land for laying the aforementioned railway line.

Published: 23rd January 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao, on Friday, directed the railway authorities to expedite the works on Kothapalli-Manoharabad line soon. He also assured that the state government is ready to provide as much money as required to complete the works.

​It may be mentioned here that the government had previously released a total of around Rs 300 crore for acquiring land for laying the aforementioned railway line.

On Friday, the Finance Minister reviewed the progress of the railway line’s construction in Siddipet.District Collector P Venkatram Reddy, South Central Railway (SCR) Deputy Chief Engineer S Dharma Rayudu, Railway Department officials Somaraju and Dharmarao, Commissioner of Police (CP) Joel Davis and district Additional Collector Padmakar were present. 

Speaking on the occasion, Harish urged the officials not to delay the construction works due to any reason. He also directed the officials of Railway and Revenue Departments to work hand-in-hand. 

Meanwhile, the Railway Department authorities informed the Minister that they have almost completed the land acquisition processes up to Siddipet district headquarters.

Urging the Railway Department authorities to seek the help of revenue officials like tahsildars to resolve all pending issues, Harish directed the officials concerned to acquire enough land in the district without further delay.

Pointing out that works on the railway line which passes through both Siddipet and Gajwel Assembly constituencies, he said that works of the line up to Gajwel had already been completed. 

“Now, the officials should focus on completing the works between Duddeda and Siddipet as soon as possible,” he said. Meanwhile, Harish directed the R&B officials to commence construction of the flyover above Siddipet-Ponnala stretch soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T Harish Rao Telangana Government
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp