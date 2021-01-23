'Expedite works on railway lines': Finance Minister T Harish Rao tells officials

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao, on Friday, directed the railway authorities to expedite the works on Kothapalli-Manoharabad line soon. He also assured that the state government is ready to provide as much money as required to complete the works.

​It may be mentioned here that the government had previously released a total of around Rs 300 crore for acquiring land for laying the aforementioned railway line.

On Friday, the Finance Minister reviewed the progress of the railway line’s construction in Siddipet.District Collector P Venkatram Reddy, South Central Railway (SCR) Deputy Chief Engineer S Dharma Rayudu, Railway Department officials Somaraju and Dharmarao, Commissioner of Police (CP) Joel Davis and district Additional Collector Padmakar were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish urged the officials not to delay the construction works due to any reason. He also directed the officials of Railway and Revenue Departments to work hand-in-hand.

Meanwhile, the Railway Department authorities informed the Minister that they have almost completed the land acquisition processes up to Siddipet district headquarters.

Urging the Railway Department authorities to seek the help of revenue officials like tahsildars to resolve all pending issues, Harish directed the officials concerned to acquire enough land in the district without further delay.

Pointing out that works on the railway line which passes through both Siddipet and Gajwel Assembly constituencies, he said that works of the line up to Gajwel had already been completed.

“Now, the officials should focus on completing the works between Duddeda and Siddipet as soon as possible,” he said. Meanwhile, Harish directed the R&B officials to commence construction of the flyover above Siddipet-Ponnala stretch soon.