STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

OBC students want immediate hiring for reserved posts at Central varsities

Speaking to the media, the association demanded an immediate recruitment drive for filling 27 per cent OBC-reserved teaching posts in all Central universities. 

Published: 23rd January 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Qouta, reservation

But only 674 professor, 1,352 associate professor and 2,924 assistant professor posts are full. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) and its members from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) have demanded proper implementation of reservations in the university and across the country. 

Speaking to the media here on Friday, the association demanded an immediate recruitment drive for filling 27 per cent OBC-reserved teaching posts in all Central universities. 

According to the University Grants Commission (UGC), there are 2,498 professor, 5,011 associate professor and 10,830 assistant professor posts sanctioned for 40 Central universities across the country as on January, 2020. 

But only 674 professor, 1,352 associate professor and 2,924 assistant professor posts are full, the AIOBCSA student leaders said.

“The reservation policy in the Institution of Eminence (IoE) scheme — launched to implement the commitment of the government to empower higher educational institutions and help them become world-class teaching and research institutions by the Ministry of Education — is not being implemented,” Jajula Naresh Yadav, national coordinator of the AIOBCSA, said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
All India OBC Students Association University of Hyderabad
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp