OBC students want immediate hiring for reserved posts at Central varsities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) and its members from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) have demanded proper implementation of reservations in the university and across the country.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, the association demanded an immediate recruitment drive for filling 27 per cent OBC-reserved teaching posts in all Central universities.

According to the University Grants Commission (UGC), there are 2,498 professor, 5,011 associate professor and 10,830 assistant professor posts sanctioned for 40 Central universities across the country as on January, 2020.

But only 674 professor, 1,352 associate professor and 2,924 assistant professor posts are full, the AIOBCSA student leaders said.

“The reservation policy in the Institution of Eminence (IoE) scheme — launched to implement the commitment of the government to empower higher educational institutions and help them become world-class teaching and research institutions by the Ministry of Education — is not being implemented,” Jajula Naresh Yadav, national coordinator of the AIOBCSA, said.