STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Over 1 lakh Telangana health workers given Covid-19 vaccine in five days

With this, the state has crossed the 1 lakh mark by vaccinating 1,10,248 healthcare workers in just five days of the vaccine rollout. 

Published: 23rd January 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

A medic shows a Covishield vaccine vial after the virtual launch of the vaccination drive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | Ashish Krishna, EPS)

A medic shows a COVID-19 vaccine vial (Photo | Ashish Krishna, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 45 per cent of targeted  beneficiaries were vaccinated on Day 5 of the Covishield vaccine rollout in Telangana. 

This translated to 12,944 healthcare workers being vaccinated on Friday. With this, the State has crossed the 1 lakh mark by vaccinating 1,10,248 healthcare workers in just five days of the vaccine rollout. 

The targeted beneficiaries were 28,433 for Friday across 489 sessions, however, the turnout plummeted. It is learnt that the turnout was especially low in tertiary care hospitals where reluctance amongst healthcare workers was high. 

The Director of Public Health for Telangana, Dr GS Rao, released a statement on Friday stating that this translated to an overall coverage of 64 per cent of targeted beneficiaries.

Of the ones who were vaccinated, only five reported Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI), added the statement. All were minor and the beneficiaries were stable by end of the day.

Vaccination of private health workers begins

The Director of Public Health also announced that from Monday onwards, vaccination of private medical worker will begin across designated sites in the State. The State had initially postponed the same owing to the trouble and technical glitches with the CoWIN app.

However, with the software back in working condition, the State will now start vaccinating over 1.5-1.8 lakh private healthcare workers. 

214 fresh Covid cases, two deaths in Telangana

Telangana recorded 214 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday after the State conducted 28,791 tests. On the same day, 351 individuals recovered from the virus, taking the tally of active cases to 3,781. A majority of the districts in the state have been reporting single-digit cases at present. 

The highest number of cases was recorded under the GHMC limits (38), followed by Karimnagar, Medchal and Rangareddy, all with 14 cases each. On Thursday, the State also reported two deaths, taking the toll to 1,586.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID 19 Vaccine Coronavirus Vaccine Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp