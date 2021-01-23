Over 1 lakh Telangana health workers given Covid-19 vaccine in five days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 45 per cent of targeted beneficiaries were vaccinated on Day 5 of the Covishield vaccine rollout in Telangana.

This translated to 12,944 healthcare workers being vaccinated on Friday. With this, the State has crossed the 1 lakh mark by vaccinating 1,10,248 healthcare workers in just five days of the vaccine rollout.

The targeted beneficiaries were 28,433 for Friday across 489 sessions, however, the turnout plummeted. It is learnt that the turnout was especially low in tertiary care hospitals where reluctance amongst healthcare workers was high.

The Director of Public Health for Telangana, Dr GS Rao, released a statement on Friday stating that this translated to an overall coverage of 64 per cent of targeted beneficiaries.

Of the ones who were vaccinated, only five reported Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI), added the statement. All were minor and the beneficiaries were stable by end of the day.

Vaccination of private health workers begins

The Director of Public Health also announced that from Monday onwards, vaccination of private medical worker will begin across designated sites in the State. The State had initially postponed the same owing to the trouble and technical glitches with the CoWIN app.

However, with the software back in working condition, the State will now start vaccinating over 1.5-1.8 lakh private healthcare workers.

214 fresh Covid cases, two deaths in Telangana

Telangana recorded 214 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday after the State conducted 28,791 tests. On the same day, 351 individuals recovered from the virus, taking the tally of active cases to 3,781. A majority of the districts in the state have been reporting single-digit cases at present.

The highest number of cases was recorded under the GHMC limits (38), followed by Karimnagar, Medchal and Rangareddy, all with 14 cases each. On Thursday, the State also reported two deaths, taking the toll to 1,586.