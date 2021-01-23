'Resign from post and join us': Ryots to Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Turmeric farmers from several villages of the Balkonda Assembly constituency, who have political affiliations with the TRS, want Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind to resign from his post and join them in pressuring the Centre to set up a national turmeric board.

They suspect that Arvind, in an attempt to brush the issue under the carpet, has decided to hold secret discussions with contested candidates of the MP elections at Choutpally village in Kamarpally mandal on Saturday.

​The farmers said they will prevent this as Arvind should discuss the issue with all turmeric farmers.