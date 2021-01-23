Telangana government to give Rs three lakh, 2BHKs for kin of Nalgonda mishap victims

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Friday announced Rs 3 lakh compensation, 2BHK houses and free education to the families of victims who died in the road accident at Angadipeta in Devarakonda constituency.

Overall, nine persons including eight women and an auto driver were killed when a Bolero hit the auto they were travelling in, while overtaking a container. All the women were farm labourers.

Eleven others were seriously injured.

Jagadish Reddy and State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender visited the injured at the Government Hospital, Devarakonda on Friday. The Minister announced that the government would take care of the treatment for the injured.Earlier, TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy visited Devarakonda Hospital.

He offered condolences to the families of the victims and gave them Rs 4 lakh assistance on behalf of the Congress.

Uttam demanded that the state government pay the families Rs 20 lakh ex gratia. Uttam also wanted the State government to take immediate measures to ensure road safety.

“There has been a huge rise in fatal accidents, especially in rural areas. Drunken driving, overcrowding in public transport vehicles, rash driving and bad roads are among the main reasons for such accidents. It is the duty of the State government to ensure the safety of citizens. But the TRS government is not paying enough attention to the safety aspect, and the Devarakonda accident is a testament of this,” Uttam alleged.