Turmeric farmers spit fire at Arvind, ask him to quit

Ryots want BJP MP to stick to promise of setting up Turmeric Board.

Published: 24th January 2021 09:53 AM

Turmeric farmers in Choutpally village raise slogans against Nizamabad MP D Arvind at a meeting on Saturday

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind’s meeting with the turmeric farmers at Choutpally village of Kammarpally mandal in the district on Saturday, including with those who contested as Independent candidates in the 2019 Parliamentary elections, did not prove fruitful for him. While the meeting saw Arvind defend himself on the issue of lack of provision of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for turmeric and regarding the lack of a Turmeric Board which he had promised in 2019, the meeting also witnessed agitated turmeric farmers raise slogans against him and demanding his resignation from his position as MP. The BJP MP was forced to abruptly end the four-hour long meeting as things spiralled out of control. 

At the meeting venue, turmeric farmers threatened that if Arvind did not resign soon, they would launch a district-wide agitation asking people not to allow him into their villages. They also threatened that they would obstruct Arvind at every public appearance, unless he resolved their issues immediately. The farmers added that the BJP MP should announce his decision within 10 days regarding his resignation, if he wasn’t able to provide MSP for turmeric crop and ensure the establishment of a Turmeric Board.   

Speaking to the farmers Arvind said that he was there not as a BJP leader but as a well-wisher. He said that he never gave an assurance that a Turmeric Board will be established within five days of him getting elected as was being alleged by some people. He tried to explain the various important measures he undertook in the last two years. 

However, some participants obstructed his speech saying that they only wanted to know about the Turmeric Board and MSP. Arvind stressed that he was committed to the welfare of turmeric farmers. He said that while the Turmeric Board would resolve small issues, the Spices Board Regional Office in Nizamabad district that was announced by Central Government after he got elected would address all issues of turmeric farmers and prove much more beneficial.  It would most importantly address the issue of promotion of turmeric exports. 

