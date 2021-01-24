STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
V-P M Venkaiah Naidu showers praise on Netaji

Terming ‘parakram,’ or courage, as the most defining feature of Netaji’s persona, the Vice-President lauded the government’s decision to celebrate Netaji’s birthday to inspire people of the country.

Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu called upon the youth to take inspiration from the life of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and work for the eradication of poverty, illiteracy, social and gender discrimination, corruption, casteism and communalism.  The Vice-President addressed officer trainees attending the special foundation course for All India Services and Central Civil Services Officers at DR MCR HRD Institute here on Saturday, on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose, which is being celebrated as ‘Parakram Diwas’ across the country. Pointing out that 65 per cent of our population was below 35 years of age, Naidu said the youth should lead from the front to build a new India — a happy and prosperous one where every citizen would get equal opportunities and there was no discrimination of any kind.

Terming ‘parakram,’ or courage, as the most defining feature of Netaji’s persona, the Vice-President lauded the government’s decision to celebrate Netaji’s birthday to inspire people of the country.
Naidu said Netaji was a charismatic leader and one of the most towering personalities of the freedom movement who believed that for India’s progress, we needed to rise above caste, creed, religion, and region, and consider ourselves Indians first.

Recalling Netaji’s belief that education was essential for character building, Naidu called for revamping the methods of teaching and pedagogy for meaningful education and for India to emerge as an education-hub and knowledge-based economy.

Bose’s belief
Recalling Netaji’s belief that education was essential for character building, Naidu called for revamping the methods of teaching and pedagogy for India to emerge as a knowledge-based economy

